Steven Gerrard is already doing what Jurgen Klopp did on his way to becoming Liverpool manager.

The top coaches in the world have a tendency to mold their squads in their own image. Jurgen Klopp is the ideal example; under the German coach, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both symbolized emotive, offensive, and aggressive football in the last decade.

Pep Guardiola’s fixation with precision and control has been upheld by his players in Manchester, Munich, and Barcelona, and the same can be said about Diego Simeone’s tenacious Atletico Madrid side, as well as Arsene Wenger’s calm Arsenal teams in the past.

“The coach’s heart is the heart of the team,” Pep Lijnders adds. “As a result, the coach’s personality will become the team’s personality.” Steven Gerrard may not be as well-known as those who will go down in history as great managers, but his ability to imprint his personality on his club has earned him his first formal Premier League role.

The former Liverpool captain has been appointed as Dean Smith’s successor at Aston Villa, and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Midlands club.

According to Frank Lampard, Gerrard was a ‘force’ as a player. During his time on the field, the 41-year-old was motivated, forceful, and persistent, and to call him competitive would be an understatement.

At Ibrox, his teammates have progressively acquired his natural attributes. Rangers won the Scottish Premiership last season without losing a single game, stopping Celtic from achieving a record-breaking 10th consecutive title.

Under his direction, the Teddy Bears have demonstrated a tactical ability to adapt to various match conditions, with their ability to deploy a range of techniques having a good impact on their European adventures.

Rangers were ranked 206th in UEFA’s coefficient system when Gerrard took over in 2018, but because to their stunning victories in the Europa League, they have risen to 43rd, ahead of teams like Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, and Galatasaray.

The Glasgow team has been able to control games with the ball against weaker opponents before switching to controlling games without the ball against stronger opponents.

Gerrard's capacity to adapt as a player was also outstanding. Under Gerard Houllier, he was a center midfielder, and under Rafa Benitez, he was a number ten.