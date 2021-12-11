Steven Gerrard dodges the Liverpool question, but following Aston Villa’s loss, he demands “answers.”

After his Aston Villa side was narrowly defeated by Liverpool on his return to Anfield, Steven Gerrard sought explanations.

The Reds beat Villa 1-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty, which he earned after being pulled down by Tyrone Mings.

Liverpool’s win maintains them one point behind leaders Manchester City, who overcame Wolves earlier in the day, while Chelsea beat Leeds United as well.

The game’s winning goal came from a penalty kick, although both teams had claims for more throughout the game.

One incident included a challenge between Alisson Becker and Danny Ings, and Gerrard was dissatisfied with the referee’s judgment.

Gerrard, a Reds veteran, called the penalty his team conceded’soft’ and demanded to know why Villa were not handed a spot-kick of their own.

According to the BBC, Gerrard said, “I thought Liverpool were superior in terms of general play.”

“Their style was superior than ours, but we were able to control them for long periods of time.” The game was ultimately settled by a penalty kick.

“In the game, there were two penalty incidents; Liverpool got theirs – if you look at that one, Salah fouled Mings first.”

“When you lose football games, it’s always difficult to accept. We expected it to be a difficult task. You must bike against these sides for the first 20-25 minutes.

“We completed the game with more confidence and some nice chances.”

“It’s a foul if an arm comes close to Alisson.” So why isn’t Danny Ings called for a foul? They are the questions I would like to address, but I am unable to do so at this time.

“I should have thrown a bit more at it a little earlier in hindsight, but you have to be cautious Liverpool doesn’t hit you for two, three, or four.”

“We were defeated by a soft penalty because, if you look closely, Tyrone was fouled first.”

“What’s upsetting is that the referee hasn’t gone to investigate.”

“I couldn’t be happier or more proud of my commitment and application.

“We have a challenging game against Norwich in the middle of the week.” It’s a chance for us to go there, recover, and acquire a. ” “The summary comes to an end.”