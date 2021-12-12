Steven Gerrard describes the idea for Anfield and sends a message to Liverpool supporters.

On his return to Anfield, Steven Gerrard expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from Liverpool fans, as he described the strategy that nearly defeated his former side.

On Saturday, Mohamed Salah’s 67th-minute penalty was the difference as Liverpool beat Gerrard’s Aston Villa 1-0.

The Liverpool icon was in the opposition dugout for the first time as a manager, and he was greeted warmly by home fans before the game, who also sang his name momentarily in the eighth minute.

While Gerrard was quick to stress that his attention was on Villa, he concedes it was an emotional afternoon.

“You have to understand when you accept a position in the Premier League that you are going to have these days,” he remarked.

“I’m aware that it will be an emotional time for me and my family. I attempted to concentrate on Aston Villa and ensure that they were my top priority.

“I was quite polite and appreciative of the greeting I received, which was only right given the years of my life I dedicated to this club.”

Gerrard started a defensive-minded lineup, with Emiliano Buendia, a creative midfielder, and former Liverpool attacker Danny Ings both on the bench.

Villa had frustrated Liverpool up until the goal, when Buendia and Ings were inserted as the visitors pressed for an equalizer.

“We tried to get the balance right and I think we did a good job of trying to restrict Liverpool,” Gerrard said. “You may try to be too gung-ho and get hammered for a scoreline, which doesn’t help.”

“The objective was to push it all the way to the end and then bring on more of our attacking players like Buendia and Ings.”

“I don’t think it was the correct thing to come here and pick a team that was overly aggressive and brave in terms of the gameplan because you have to appreciate the level Liverpool is playing at.”

“I know more than most that when you come to Anfield, you have to get through the first half-hour when Liverpool’s energy levels are high and they are pressuring you viciously,” Gerrard continued.

