Steven Gerrard criticizes Everton after Nathan Patterson transfer offer, saying, “Carry on with the jokes.”

Everton’s offer for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has prompted Steven Gerrard to take fire at them.

The Blues had an attempt for the right-back rejected by the Scottish Premiership winners, according to The Washington Newsday on Sunday evening.

Patterson, a Glasgow native, rose through the ranks at Ibrox and is under contract until the summer of 2024.

The Blues want to bolster their right-back options before the transfer window closes, and Patterson would be viewed as a long-term solution.

In yesterday’s 4-2 victory over Ross County in Dingwall, the youngster was kept on the bench.

To help with future transfer transactions, Everton will need to return to £50m days.

Gerrard said in the immediate aftermath of the game that he had not been told of any bid from anyone at the Ibrox club.

However, the former Liverpool captain is sure that the Gers will not agree to sell Patterson for less than the alleged £5 million amount.

“You keep making jokes – £5 million, wow,” he remarked. Look, this is something I’ve only recently learned about.

“No one in authority at the club has brought it to my knowledge. I’ll pose the question when I get back on the bus, but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson, you have to be honest with yourself.

“£5 million is, I don’t know, that’s clearly out of a joke book.” I don’t make decisions based on when the correct numbers are reached.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: every player has a price. We want to keep all of our greatest players, especially those who are native to the area.

“Nathan has a bright future ahead of him. He’ll gain playing time and minutes if he’s patient.

“We’re thrilled with him; he’s not someone we’re trying to replace, but everyone has a number.” But let me tell you, £5 million is a long way off.”