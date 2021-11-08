Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa can assist FSG in avoiding a Manchester United miscalculation.

In football, it’s said that you should never return to your old club, but nostalgia has led to that old adage being disregarded these days.

If Steven Gerrard were ever offered the Liverpool manager’s job, it would undoubtedly be for him.

Gerrard has made it clear that he wants to return to the club as manager.

He left his role as Liverpool Under-18s manager in the summer of 2018 to take over at Rangers, knowing it was not a job he could just stroll into, especially when confronted with the possibility of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, Gerrard denied Celtic a historic ’10-in-a-row’ title by leading the ‘Gers to their first Scottish Premiership trophy since 2011, and his three-and-a-half years at Ibrox have been an unqualified success.

Despite the fact that he has yet to win a domestic cup, having only reached one Scottish League Cup final with Rangers’ efforts typically ending in the quarter-final or semi-final stage, he has given Rangers fans what they wanted when he took over the club.

Rangers have also impressed in Europe, reaching the Europa League knockout stages on two occasions, and will be hoping to do so for the third year in a row. They now sit four points clear of Celtic at the top of the league standings.

After breaking their title drought, Gerrard’s objectives for the Scottish giants are clear, with a domestic treble or a shot at the Champions League being the obvious next steps.

Is it, though, enough of a résumé to get him back to Liverpool?

In recent years, both Manchester United and Chelsea have been stung by the appointment of former heroes with insufficient experience.

Before being hired by Manchester United in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had two stints at Molde and a dismal nine-month run as manager of Cardiff City, which resulted in relegation.

Three years later, the trophy-less Norwegian is on the verge of relegation, following humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard left Chelsea in January after only 18 months due to a poor run, having spent only a year at Derby County and losing in the play-off final before returning to Stamford Bridge.

Replacement Thomas Tuchel has a lot of experience with Mainz 05, so he knows what he's doing.