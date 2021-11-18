Steven Gerrard admits to Liverpool and Aston Villa, saying, “You’ll never hear me speak.”

Steven Gerrard, the new manager of Aston Villa, has dismissed any suggestion that his work at Villa Park is a stepping stone to the Liverpool post.

After spending almost three years with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, the former Reds captain and club legend was revealed as the new Villa manager last week.

Much of the discussion surrounding his appointment has centered on his future and the likelihood of succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool.

Gerrard, on the other hand, calls the allegation that he sees his new role as a stepping stone ‘unfair.’

“It’s completely unjust. “You’ll never hear me say it’s a stepping stone,” he remarked before of his debut game as manager against Brighton on Thursday.

“I’m honoured and proud; I’ll give this job everything it requires to succeed; I don’t believe there’s anything wrong with having ambitions.”

“Liverpool have a world-class coach, and I would be delighted for them and him if he signed a lifetime contract.”

Gerrard has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract that would keep him at Villa Park until June 2025, while Klopp’s current Liverpool contract will keep him there until 2024.

On December 11, the two teams will clash at Anfield, with the Villans looking to repeat their 7-2 hammering of Liverpool in October of last year.

However, if Gerrard’s new team is to have a chance of winning against the Merseyside club, he will need to get them into good form.

Villa are currently 16th in the Premier League table, five defeats in a row, and a long way from the European places they have been chasing for some time.