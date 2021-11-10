Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, could soon be in charge of a Premier League club; find out more here.

Aston Villa are apparently interested in hiring Liverpool star Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

Gerrard, who is presently the manager of Rangers FC in Scotland, is open to a move to the Premier League, according to Goal. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa intends to contact Rangers in the next 48 hours to request permission to speak with Gerrard. Rangers won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade last season, thanks to the former midfielder’s leadership.

Dean Smith, the manager of Aston Villa, was fired earlier this week after the club suffered five consecutive Premier League defeats. Smith led the Midlands club back into the Premier League in 2019 and to an 11th-place finish the previous season. However, after 11 games in the 2021-22 season, Aston Villa is in 16th place with a negative goal difference.

Gerrard remains under contract with Rangers until 2024, despite Aston Villa’s desire to make their new head coach official before their next Premier League game, which is against Brighton on November 20.

Rangers may be willing to let Gerrard depart in the midst of the season if Aston Villa pay a compensation sum, which is thought to be around $3.3 million, according to the Goal report.

The 41-year-old is largely expected to take over as Liverpool’s new manager after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Klopp’s contract runs until 2024, and he is unlikely to depart before then. With that in mind, it would be difficult for Gerrard to turn down the opportunity to manage a Premier League side right now.

Aston Villa could be a good place for Gerrard to get his feet wet in the English Premier League before landing his dream job at Anfield, where he spent 17 years as a player.

Gerrard joined Liverpool’s junior program in 1989 and progressed through the ranks before making his senior debut in 1998. The Englishman made almost 700 competitive games for Liverpool, but he was unable to bring the city’s long-awaited ambition of winning the Premier League to fruition. In 2005, he did, however, win the coveted Champions League title.

Liverpool’s 30-year drought came to an end in 2020, when Klopp’s team won the club’s first-ever Premier League trophy, as well as their 19th league title overall.