Steve Nash Is Open To Kyrie Irving Returning On One Condition, According To Brooklyn Nets News

New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be repealed or amended, allowing Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to return to the floor. Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will take office on Jan. 1, has promised to “revisit” the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city employees.

“If the mandate changes, [Irving] would be welcome back, for sure,” Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Thursday.

Irving’s vaccination is something that Nets owner Joseph Tsai has expressed interest in. Irving will not play for the team until his vaccine status is handled, the team announced on Oct. 12.

Tsai told ESPN that he had no idea if Irving will return.

“If the New York law is still in effect, he must get vaccinated in order to return. And don’t ask me when the New York mandate will be changed,” Tsai remarked.

Irving, 29, has been linked to a possible deal. The seven-time All-Star had a season in which he averaged 26.9 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Irving explained why he didn’t receive the immunization on Instagram before the start of the season.

He stated, “No one should be forced to do anything with their bodies.”

“This is one body that I get here, and I get to do anything I want with it.” And you’re dictating what I should do with my body.” Protesters swarmed the entrance of Barclays Center, the Nets’ arena, on Oct. 24. “No vaccine mandate,” they chanted. “Support Kyrie.”