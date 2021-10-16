Steve McManaman weighs in on the title chase and the Liverpool transfer window.

Former Red Steve McManaman has spoken about the title race this season, claiming that Liverpool and Manchester City have set the bar high in recent years.

The two clubs have won the last four Premier League titles, with City winning three and Liverpool only one in 2019/20.

Liverpool came close to matching City’s record of 100 points in their title-winning season.

McManaman explains why the Reds have been dismissed as real title contenders, despite the fact that they are on par with Pep Guardiola’s team.

“Perhaps because they were quiet during the transfer window,” he stated on BT Sport’s post-match analysis. “This season, I’ve always paired them with Manchester City because they’ve raised the bar for Liverpool.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are the only clubs in the Premier League to score 100, 99, and 97 points [in 2019/20].

“Everyone around them has to get to that position; Liverpool and Manchester City have reached 100 and 99 points, respectively.

“Chelsea has recruited [Romelu] Lukaku, which is a good addition to their group, and they will improve. United has spent more money, hence they will most likely be better.

“However, you must still meet the standards set by Liverpool and Manchester City. As a result, they should take the lead right away.

“I’m not sure why; we could be completely incorrect at the conclusion of the season, but that is the level to aim for.

“It’s possibly because to the lack of action in the transfer window that people haven’t spoken about them.”

Despite only making one summer addition to the squad, the Reds have remained the league’s sole unbeaten team thus far.