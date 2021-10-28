Steve Kerr Reveals Stephen Curry’s “Secrets To Success” in Warriors News.

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, has learned a lot about his star point guard after years of working with him.

Curry is in his thirteenth season with the Warriors, eight of them under Kerr’s supervision.

Apparently, the time they spent together on and off the basketball court was enough for them to get to know each other.

Curry has already won three NBA championships with Kerr and is headed to another strong start this season.

Some may have wondered how he managed to keep his remarkable form despite years of putting in long hours in the league.

Kerr appears to be one of the people who might have the answer.

The legendary coach recently spoke with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” on the Warriors’ strong start this season, notably Damion Lee and Curry.

Kerr stated that the “wonderful things” happening in Lee’s personal life, which includes being the husband of Stephen’s younger sister Sydel Curry-Lee, have undoubtedly reflected on the court this year.

Kerr went on to say that the same thing applies to Curry, adding that this is one of his “secrets to success.” Curry is a two-time NBA scoring champion.

“They are inextricably linked,” Kerr remarked of his life in and outside of basketball. “I’ve always believed that one of Steph [Curry’s] secrets to success is that he enjoys his life. He adores his family, his interests, and his daily existence on the planet; he simply adores it.” “He’s got so much going for him on the court,” he said, “that it makes everything smoother and more pleasant for him.” “I believe that applies to everyone. You’ll have better success if you can get your affairs in order and are in a comfortable environment.” Kerr may have been correct in his estimate based on Curry’s career statistics.

Curry, who is 33 years old, is still the league’s most dangerous scorer. He averaged 29 points per game in his first four games with the Warriors, his third-best mark since entering the league.

Despite the fact that he has seen Curry’s flawless performances before, Kerr remarked that he is still “blown away” by them.

Kerr earlier said, "Even though we've all been here watching it, I'm still blown away." "It's not just the shooting range, but the competitiveness and guts, and simply an incredible, incredible player." What a game he was playing." He went on to say, "Steph Curry was just Steph Curry."