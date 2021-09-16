Steve Cohen invites fans to the Mets Owner’s Suite who correctly guess the source of the newspaper story.

While Steve Cohen’s tweets may frustrate prospective front office employees, it did provide some lucky fans with access to Citi Field’s owner’s suite.

The New York Mets owner was back on Twitter on Thursday, promising fans who guessed the anonymous source who leaked information to the New York Post admission to the team’s owner’s suite.

For the second straight offseason, Cohen, who paid more than $2.4 billion for the organization last November, is said to be looking for an experienced president of baseball operations. Mike Puma, a Post beat writer, quoted an anonymous former executive on Wednesday as saying that Cohen’s fondness for social media is one of the difficulties preventing people from entering the front office.

“The team’s worth has dropped dramatically in a year,” a source told the Post. “Cohen is out there tweeting about the organization and other topics as if he were a fan. Who would want to sign up for something like that? That, I believe, is a major problem.”

Cohen expressed his displeasure with Puma’s story on Twitter, then offered his owner’s box to the first person who accurately identified the leaker.

Today’s New York Post article by Mike Puma has a “insightful” source.

The individual who correctly guesses the source will be invited to join me in my suite at Citifield.

The first person to get it properly wins.

September 16, 2021 — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2)

It’s not about me, and it’s not a simple decision.

September 16, 2021 — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2)

After one fan correctly identified the source, Cohen allowed two more guesses before revealing the source as David Samson, the former president of the Miami Marlins from 2002 until 2017.

Twitter, as usual, figured it out. David Samson is the source who has already issued a pre-denial denial. I’ll have my press team contact the three winners.

September 16, 2021 — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2)

Cohen’s Twitter offer is the latest in a long line of unusual actions by an MLB owner. During the offseason, he divulged specifics about his contract negotiations with shortstop Francisco Lindor and blasted the team’s offensive strategy in a popular tweet. This is a condensed version of the information.