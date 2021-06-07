Steve Clarke shares Jose Mourinho’s belief that Scotland can qualify for Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke has never disagreed with Jose Mourinho before, and he is not about to start now that his mentor has backed Scotland to make history by reaching the final stages of Euro 2020.

Mourinho, the self-proclaimed “Special One,” has predicted his former Chelsea teammate to become the first Scotland manager to lead his country out of a major tournament’s group stage.

Clarke is confident in his team’s ability to succeed, but believes there will be little space for error as they prepare to face the Czech Republic, England, and Croatia.

“I believe Jose is assessing the quality of players we have.”