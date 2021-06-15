Steve Clarke has promised to be adaptive ahead of Scotland’s match against England at Wembley.

As Kieran Tierney returned to the training pitch, Steve Clarke pledged to be adaptive with his Wembley team selection.

Tierney warmed up with a group of players who did not participate in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 setback on Monday, which he missed due to a “niggle,” according to Clarke.

Following Scotland’s defeat at Hampden to two brilliant strikes by Czech striker Patrik Schick, Clarke’s team selection has been a source of controversy.

The Scotland manager, on the other hand, is only looking forward, despite the fact that there were enough of positives to take away from Monday’s game.

“He did a little bit of light exercise and we’ll just see how he progresses,” Clarke said of Tierney. He’s in with a chance.”

Che Adams and James Forrest, for example, displayed some nice touches off the bench, and Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour have been mentioned as possible additions.

“I want to be fair to the 26 guys in the group, and that’s always to try and pick the team that I think can win the game,” Clarke said when asked if he would make changes or stick with his regular starting. So that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’ll get them all back on the practice field tomorrow (Wednesday) to see how they’re doing. We’ll assess any injuries or niggles we have and decide how to go for the next game.

“Ideally, you attempt to strategize your way through the entire tournament, but things happen, and your plans can change, as they did with Kieran. You must always be adaptive.

“In the game against the Czech Republic, I used 16 players, and I’ll probably use 16 players again.

“It’s tournament football, you have got to make sure everyone is fit, you have got to make sure your team always has plenty of energy on the pitch, and I think we showed that on Monday against the Czechs and we will show that again on Friday.”

