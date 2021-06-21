Steve Clarke challenges the replacement for Billy Gilmour to become a hero in Scotland.

After Billy Gilmour’s positive Covid-19 test caused minor commotion ahead of Scotland’s important final Euro 2020 group game, manager Steve Clarke pushed his replacement to become a national hero.

After earning UEFA’s man of the match award on his maiden international start against England on Friday, Gilmour’s positive performance may compel Clarke to reconsider his starting lineup.

The blow fuelled fears that Scotland’s squad would be devastated ahead of Tuesday’s Hampden showdown with Croatia, which Scotland must win to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Gilmour’s Chelsea team-mates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are the only ones who have been affected.

After the Wembley match, the midfielder was seen hugging the two England players, and the pair have been isolated as a precaution pending further conversations with Public Health England (PHE).

Following their negative PCR tests on Sunday, the remaining 25 members of the Scotland squad all trained on Monday at their base near Darlington and all passed lateral flow tests.

Following talks with PHE, the squad went to Glasgow in two aircraft and avoided further forced absences.

The news, which requires Gilmour to self-isolate for 10 days, created “just a little bit” of upheaval, according to Clarke.

“Obviously, training was a little bit disrupted,” he continued, “but the bulk of the work was completed during pre-camp and training days earlier in the tournament.”

“You witnessed for yourself that the team knows exactly what they’re doing on the field. The crew is well-organized, and they know what they need to do, which will serve us well.

“The only kink in the works is that Billy would have started the game, but now he won’t, so it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and become a national hero.”

“He’s upset, as you’d expect,” manager Clarke said of Gilmour. He has no symptoms, thus his health should be fine and he will be able to return to playing. (This is a brief piece.)