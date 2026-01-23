Stephen Robinson Joins St Mirren’s Hall of Fame After Historic Win

Stephen Robinson’s impact on St Mirren is being celebrated after the club’s long-awaited success in the Scottish League Cup, leading many to question whether he has earned his place as one of the club’s greatest managers. With a remarkable record that includes three consecutive top-six finishes, qualification for Europe after a 37-year wait, and the team’s first trophy in over a decade, Robinson’s tenure has left an indelible mark on the Buddies’ history.

Historic Triumph and Manager’s Legacy

Marcus Fraser, a key player in St Mirren’s recent triumph, acknowledged the exceptional nature of Robinson’s achievements but stopped short of declaring him the best manager in the club’s history. However, Fraser’s reflections on Robinson’s tenure highlight the impressive consistency and progress he has overseen. The team’s historic League Cup victory, which saw them hold off Celtic in a thrilling final, added another feather to Robinson’s cap, further strengthening the case for his place among the club’s all-time greats.

Fraser pointed to the team’s success under Robinson, noting three consecutive top-six finishes in the league, qualification for Europe, and the culmination of their efforts with a trophy win as the key markers of Robinson’s enduring impact. “He’s brought out the best in all of us,” said Fraser. “It’s what the group needed, and it’s a great moment for him, too. For me personally, he’s been brilliant, showing real trust in me.”

Fraser’s sentiments reflect the wider feelings of the squad, with the manager’s ability to build strong relationships with his players, empowering them to perform at their highest level. In a season defined by tight battles and fierce competition, Robinson’s calm leadership has proven to be a stabilizing force for the team.

The 1-1 draw with Celtic in the final, followed by a dramatic second-half turnaround, cemented the team’s victory. Jonah Ayunga’s brace and Fraser’s earlier goal ensured a deserved 3-1 win, sparking wild celebrations at Hampden. Fraser, who described the win as “the best goal of my career,” reflected on the emotional significance of the moment. “To see that hit the back of the net, I had to check if it was really going in, but once I saw the lads running towards me, I knew it was real.”

For St Mirren fans, the victory was a long time coming. Many had voiced concerns over ticket prices, but Fraser’s goal and Ayunga’s double made it all worthwhile. “The fans have definitely got their money’s worth with all the goals,” Fraser quipped, adding that the team’s clinical finishing was crucial to securing the win.

Fraser’s own journey to this triumph has been a story of resilience, with the defender overcoming setbacks in his career after being released by Celtic as a youth. “It’s all about continuing to work hard,” said Fraser, who now has his second League Cup win, having previously triumphed with Ross County in 2016. “These moments make all the hard work worth it.”

Looking forward, Fraser expressed his hopes that their achievement would be immortalized alongside St Mirren’s other legends. “Maybe in a couple of years’ time, we’ll be up there on the walls at St Mirren Park,” he said, referring to the club’s trophy-winning teams whose portraits adorn the stadium.