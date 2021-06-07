Stephen Robinson has been appointed as Derek Adams’ replacement at Morecambe.

Stephen Robinson has been appointed manager of Morecambe under a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old replaces Derek Adams, who departed the club this week to take over at Bradford. He has been out of work since resigning as manager of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in December 2020.

After three and a half years with the Steelmen, the former Northern Ireland international is looking forward to a new challenge.

Robinson told the Shrimps’ official website, “I have been really impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process.” “We want to improve on last season’s promotion effort by firmly establishing ourselves in the Premier League.