Stephen Robinson Hails St Mirren’s Premier Sports Cup Triumph, Calls for Heroes to be Honoured

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has urged the club’s Premier Sports Cup-winning squad to be granted the freedom of Paisley after their historic 3-1 victory over Celtic at Hampden. The win marks only the second time the Buddies have lifted the League Cup, with goals from Jonah Ayunga and Marcus Fraser securing the triumph.

Robinson Calls for Player Recognition

Robinson, speaking after the emotional victory, expressed his belief that the players deserve to be celebrated for their part in making St Mirren history. He highlighted Ayunga’s double and Fraser’s crucial contribution in bringing home the fifth major trophy in the club’s history. The manager even joked that he himself had already earned lifetime membership at the city’s Vienna’s nightclub, a playful nod to his bond with the fans.

Despite the celebrations, Robinson was quick to shift focus to his players’ legacy, insisting that their hard work and sacrifice should be celebrated in the town. “I don’t seek attention for myself,” Robinson said. “I want them to have the praise. They’re the ones who will be remembered forever.” He added that their names and photos should be displayed proudly at St Mirren’s stadium alongside other trophy-winning teams.

Robinson’s attention is already on St Mirren’s future goals, with the manager setting his sights on improving the club’s league position. “We’ve won the cup, now we need to stay in the Premiership,” Robinson said. “Get the points and see where we go from there.” He even joked that a couple of whiskies might help him shift his focus from the cup to the team’s upcoming league challenges.

After the final whistle, whiskey on ice became the drink of choice in the St Mirren dressing room, where Robinson, celebrating with his players, had an ice bucket poured over his head by teammate Gogic. “It’s total pride,” Robinson said, reflecting on the achievement. “We may not have millions to spend on facilities, but we have a team full of hard-working, honest boys who’ve earned this moment.”

Man of the Match Jonah Ayunga was praised by Robinson for his performance. The striker, who had been signed by Robinson at both Morecambe and St Mirren, was lauded for his “unplayable” display, terrorizing Celtic’s defense with his pace, strength, and skill.

Robinson also took time to commend Mikael Mandron, who had been slated to start the match but informed the team at 7:30 a.m. on match day that he was too ill to play. Despite his illness, Mandron’s commitment to the team was evident when he later played a crucial part in the victory. Robinson praised Mandron for his honesty, calling it a rare and admirable quality in the world of football.

“Mika wanted to play, but his honesty in saying he wasn’t fit enough to start says everything about the character of this team,” Robinson said. “In football, there’s a lot of selfishness, but he put the team before himself, and that’s why he’s such an important part of this squad.” He described the whole team as a group of “honest boys with real talent who work for each other,” emphasizing that their unity and determination are what made the cup victory possible.