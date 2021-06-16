Stephen Quinn has signed a long-term contract with Mansfield Town.

After a good loan spell last season, Mansfield has signed midfielder Stephen Quinn on a permanent basis.

After his contract with Burton expired, the 35-year-old became a free agent, and manager Nigel Clough lost no time in signing him.

Clough told the club’s official website: “Once we concluded last season, it was a priority for us to acquire Stephen’s services once his contract with Burton had expired.”

“At this level, the quality he brings to the ball stands out. We’re thrilled to have him on board for next season because his hunger and passion are visible on a daily basis.”

“I’ve had a fantastic few months here on loan,” Quinn remarked. Without a doubt, the decision to sign permanently was a simple one.

“We’re a terrific footballing team, and we need to carry that into next season and perform throughout the season.”