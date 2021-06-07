Stephen Kenny, the manager of the Republic of Ireland, is looking to the future.

Stephen Kenny will be watching the Euro 2020 finals from afar, knowing how close he and the Republic of Ireland came to reaching the final.

Kenny, who took over as manager from Mick McCarthy in April last year, was handed a play-off semi-final clash with Slovakia, and after having his preparations disrupted by Covid-19 protocols, he could only watch as Ireland were denied a place in the final against Northern Ireland after a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat in Bratislava.

As a result, he’ll be cast in the role of curious observer this summer as he runs the rule over Portugal, Ireland’s next World Cup qualifying opponent.