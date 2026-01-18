Stephen Hendry Reflects on Masters Legacy and Personal Triumphs

The conclusion of the Masters in January 2026 has reignited discussions surrounding Stephen Hendry’s legendary snooker career, as well as his deeply personal journey that has unfolded in the public eye over the past decade. Hendry, 57, remains a prominent figure in the sport, with his unmatched success at the Masters tournament being a focal point of his enduring legacy.

A Six-Time Champion with an Unmatched Record

Throughout his career, Hendry’s dominance at the Masters set a high bar for future generations. Winning the tournament five times in a row from 1989 to 1993 and again in 1996, his reign at the event solidified his place in snooker history. With the Masters tournament offering a prestigious prize fund of £350,000, Hendry’s repeated victories cemented his position as one of snooker’s all-time greats.

Even as he stepped back from the competitive snooker circuit, Hendry’s influence on the sport endured. His passion for snooker continues to shine through his online presence, including his successful YouTube channel, “Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips,” which has amassed nearly half a million subscribers. The channel, offering technical advice and behind-the-scenes insights, allows Hendry to maintain a strong connection with fans even as he takes on new roles as a pundit.

From Divorce to New Beginnings

Off the table, Hendry’s personal life has been equally compelling. His marriage to Mandy, which lasted nearly two decades, came to an end more than a decade ago. The split, detailed in his 2018 autobiography, “Me and the Table,” was both emotionally and financially challenging. He recounted the stress of the divorce process, including the hefty legal costs and the toll it took on his family.

“The three years between my leaving and the divorce itself were the most stressful of my life,” Hendry wrote, reflecting on the difficulty of the situation. “Mandy will continue to live in the house in Scotland with the boys,” he added, referencing his two sons, Blaine and Carter, who stayed with their mother after the separation.

The emotional burden intensified when Hendry was forced to confront the reality of his feelings for someone else. During a tense conversation with his wife, he admitted to being in love with another woman. This revelation led to painful discussions about the future of their marriage. “I’m riddled with guilt about the whole thing,” he confessed, noting how difficult it was to explain the situation to his sons, who were deeply affected by the separation.

The woman who changed the course of Hendry’s life was Lauren Thundow, a 20-year-younger actress he met while attending a snooker exhibition. Initially meeting her while she sold merchandise, their connection grew as they spent more time together during events on the snooker circuit. Their relationship, which developed over several months, ultimately led to Hendry’s separation from Mandy.

Despite the personal turmoil, Hendry and Thundow’s relationship has endured. Over the past twelve years, the couple has built a life together, navigating the complexities of being in a high-profile relationship while Hendry transitioned into new ventures. Thundow has remained a steadfast supporter as Hendry found new outlets for his passion, including his work as a pundit and content creator.

Legacy Beyond the Table

As the Masters wraps up in January 2026, Hendry’s legacy in snooker is secure. His remarkable achievements, including his dominance at the Masters and his continued influence through his YouTube channel and expert commentary, ensure that he remains one of the sport’s most respected figures. However, it’s his willingness to share his personal struggles, including the toll of his divorce and the emotional journey of starting over, that has further endeared him to fans.

Hendry’s story—marked by personal heartache, resilience, and new beginnings—serves as a reminder that even the greatest of champions face life’s challenges off the table. As he continues to share his experiences, both on and off the baize, Hendry remains an enduring figure in the world of snooker, inspiring fans with his ability to overcome adversity and embrace change.