Stephen Curry’s Near-Career-Ending Moment Revealed, According to Warriors Rumors

Curry, like every other elite player, had hit rock bottom during his early years with the Warriors.

Curry had a horrible “ankle injury” and the team was ready to “give up” on him, according to his former Warriors colleague Corey Maggette, who played for the Dubs from 2008 to 2010.

“Just looking back at the player he’s become,” Maggette told NBC Sports recently. “I’m genuinely proud of him.” I like his work ethic, as well as his desire and perseverance. Because there was a point when the Golden State Warriors were almost ready to give up on Steph due to his ankle injury.” “The fact is, as a player, Steph had to really fight that mental battle,” he concluded. “I recall going to physical therapy with Steph when he had those ankle concerns early in his career.” Curry “wasn’t sure” about what lays ahead at the time, according to Maggette.

Rather than submit to the near-career-ending injury, the two-time NBA scoring champion turned to his “faith.”

Curry made it through with the love and support of his family and went on to become the player he is today.

“He wasn’t sure,” Maggette said. “He wasn’t sure whether he’d be able to continue playing with his ankle injury.” “But man, you have to give him a lot of credit, because I know he’s a guy of faith, a man who has confidence in Jesus Christ to be able to keep struggling through and have faith in his family and the people around him to be in a situation where he’s the greatest shooter to ever play.” Curry is in line for another MVP season this season, as the Warriors have regained their championship form.

He is now the league’s second-best scorer, trailing only Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant on the top scorers’ list with 27.7 points per game.

Curry was also named the greatest three-point shooter of all time, possibly the most prestigious individual honor of his storied NBA career.

When he dethroned NBA icon Ray Allen as the player with the most three-point shots made, he accomplished the task.