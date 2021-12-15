Stephen Curry Stats: Warriors’ Star Cements His Status As NBA’s Greatest Shooter Ever With 3-Point Record

Stephen Curry has long been regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, and his statistics back up that claim. On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors’ star broke Ray Allen’s NBA record for most three-pointers ever made.

Curry’s 2,974th career three-pointer came just four minutes and 27 seconds into Golden State’s game against the New York Knicks, setting a new NBA record.

Curry told reporters after the Warriors’ 105-96 victory, “I never wanted to declare myself the greatest shooter until I got that record.” “At this point, I’m at ease stating that.” Curry scored 22 points on 5-of-14 three-point shooting during the game. While Allen maintained the record for a decade, all indications are that Curry will continue to be the three-point leader for a long time.

Curry, who is 33 years old, shows no signs of slowing down. The point guard is not just a favorite to win his third NBA MVP award, but he’s also a better three-point shooter than he’s ever been.

Curry is averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game this season, on pace to break his single-season record of 402 threes. Curry has made over 285 three-pointers in five different seasons. No other player has accomplished this feat three times.

Curry has made more three-pointers than any other player on the top-150 all-time three-pointers made list, with a career percentage of 43.1 percent.

Stephen Curry is much more than the best three-point shooter in history.

He has a better lifetime TWO-point FG percentage than:

Tim Duncan – Michael Jordan – Larry Bird – Michael Jordan – Michael Jordan – Michael Jordan – Michael Jordan

He’d still have a greater career scoring average if all of his 3s were 2s:

2,974 pic.twitter.com/BYcMH1B76TH – Tracy McGrady- Clyde Drexler- Magic Johnson

Curry’s three-point shooting proficiency isn’t the only reason he’s the best shooter in NBA history. Curry’s free-throw percentage of 90.7 percent is the best among all-time players. Curry has made 51.9 percent of his two-point field-goal tries, which puts him ahead of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Tim Duncan, among others.

Curry has a lifetime scoring average of 24.3 points per game, which ranks him 19th all-time. Curry has done so despite only attempting 17.5 times per game.

Kobe Bryant, on the other hand, needed an average of 19.5 shots per game to score 25.0 points per game. Bird scored 24.3 points per game on 19.3 attempts. Even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who averaged 24.6 points per game, needed 18.1 field goals per game.

In the 2021-2022 season, Curry is averaging 26.9 points on 20.3 shots per game.