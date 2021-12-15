Stephen Curry Sets New Record For Made Threes; Pacers Legend Calls It “Unbreakable” NBA News: Stephen Curry Sets New Record For Made Threes; Pacers Legend Calls It “Unbreakable”

Stephen Curry and the rest of the basketball world have been waiting a long time, as he has set a new NBA record for made three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors’ 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks.

At the 7:33 mark of the first quarter, an Andrew Wiggins assist from the foul line to the right wing set the record.

Curry backpedaled on defense, beat his chest once, and let out a big yell of absolute satisfaction and relief that the moment was over.

Curry’s achievement would be made in front of his father Dell Curry, who was a three-point shooting marksman at the time, his college coach Bob McKillop in the stands, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller on the phone, and the man he had to beat, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen, in one of the most iconic arenas in basketball history.

Curry walked to his father after being honored by his teammates and shared an emotional moment with him before meeting Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who is also a sharpshooter, and finally approaching Allen.

After an incredible 18-year career with the Pacers, Miller held the record with 2,560 made threes till Allen shattered it on February 10, 2011 at the TD Garden with the Boston Celtics, finishing his career with 2,973 three-pointers.

Few expected Allen’s record to be broken, given the 400-plus point gap between his and Miller’s, until Curry entered the league and demolished it, finishing the game with five three-pointers and an overall total of 2,977 made threes.

NBC Sports’ Dalton Johnson disclosed a chat between Miller and Curry, 33, a few hours before the game, that will air in an upcoming interview.

When it’s all said and done, Miller claims that no one will ever come close to Curry’s record.

“Go to [Las] Vegas,” says the narrator. “This is one NBA record that will never—you heard it—never be broken,” the Pacers icon stated, and Curry enthusiastically agreed.

Curry did it in 511 fewer games than Allen and 600 less games than Miller.

View the world-record-breaking moment in the video below.