Stephen Curry Is the New Three-Point King in the NBA.

On Tuesday, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors surpassed Ray Allen as the NBA’s three-point king, sinking his record 2,974th career three-pointer against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry, whose incredible shooting range has changed the NBA over the course of his 13-year career, tied Allen’s record with his 2,973rd three-pointer with 10:56 left in the first quarter.

Curry swished in number 2,974 over Knicks defender Alec Burks with 7:33 left in the first period, with Andrew Wiggins collecting the assist after sending the ball out to Curry from the paint.

Curry gave out a loud yell as his teammates cheered him on.

As photographers gathered around, teammate Draymond Green exclaimed, “Hell yeah!” “Wow!” exclaims the audience. Curry embraced his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, and Allen after exchanging an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who had corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot.

In a halftime television interview, Kerr described the occasion as “more emotional” than he had anticipated.

“Simply hearing the fans’ reactions, seeing his teammates, seeing his father — it was just a tremendous moment.”

Curry has been on a mission to break Allen’s record for years. On Tuesday, he eventually broke the record in his 789th career game; Allen had previously set the mark in 1,300 games.

Curry’s long-range shooting talent was such that there was real hope that he may shatter the record with a single-game mark of 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

That didn’t happen, and Curry needed 10 three-pointers to break the record, so the Warriors embarked on a road trip.

Curry was restricted to three three-pointers by the 76ers’ swarming defense in Philadelphia on Saturday. On Monday, he added two more at Indiana.

Curry, who said he expected teams to try to slow him down, wasn’t disappointed to have a chance to break the record in Madison Square Garden, the NBA’s most storied venue.

“I’ve had some fun nights in that building,” said Curry, whose 54-point performance against the Knicks on February 27, 2013 was a foreshadowing of a three-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player award-winning career.

“The building’s entire past, how iconic it is — a lot of amazing things have happened there.”

With Allen courtside and Reggie Miller in charge, the atmosphere was electrifying prior to the game.