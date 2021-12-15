Stephen Curry becomes the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter.

With two three-pointers early in Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen for the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers.

With 10:50 left in the first quarter, Curry equaled Allen’s record with his 2,973rd three-pointer, which came on his first shot of the game.

He missed a chance to shatter the record, but he swished in number 2,974 minutes later, sending the Madison Square Garden audience into a frenzy.

Curry gave out a loud yell as his teammates cheered him on. He hugged his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, and then his coach Steve Kerr, who had grabbed the ball used in the record-setting shot.

Curry has been on a mission to break Allen’s record for years. On Tuesday, he eventually broke the record in his 789th career game; Allen had previously set the mark in 1,300 games.

Curry has been closing up on the record for a week, thanks to his mastery of the three-point shot, which has made the shot mainstream in the NBA.

Because of his long-range shooting, there was genuine speculation that he could break the record with a single-game mark of 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

That didn’t happen, and Curry needed 10 three-pointers to break the record, so the Warriors embarked on a road trip.

On Saturday, Curry was restricted to three three-pointers by the 76ers’ swarming defense. On Monday, he added two more at Indiana.

Curry, who said he expected teams to try to slow him down, wasn’t disappointed to have a chance to break the record in Madison Square Garden, the NBA’s most storied venue.

“I’ve had some fun nights in that building,” said Curry, whose 54-point performance against the Knicks on February 27, 2013 was a foreshadowing of a three-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player award-winning career.

“The building’s entire past, how iconic it is — a lot of amazing things have happened there.”

With Allen courtside and Reggie Miller, who held the three-point mark for more than a decade before Allen shattered it in 2011, on duty as a television analyst, the atmosphere was electrifying before the game.

Before the game, the two talked and hugged with Curry, with filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee capturing the moment on his smartphone camera.