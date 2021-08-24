Stephen A. Smith Defeats Doubters and Gets Rave Reviews as Jimmy Kimmel’s Host.

Stephen A. Smith, a sports journalist known for his loud opinions on ESPN programming, may have talked his way into hosting his own late-night talk show. Smith appeared as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and the reception was mainly good.

Smith kicked off the show by mocking his job on ESPN’s First Take, talking about memes about him, and mocking Jeopardy!, which is now looking for a permanent host.

Smith began his monologue by saying, “Now you might recognize me from television or the 10 billion memes about me on the internet.”

“I have some bad news to share with you. Smith stated, “I’m only here for one night.” “However, I have some wonderful news for you. I’ve already lasted longer than Jeopardy’s new host!”

Smith, who co-hosts ESPN’s First Take, was the show’s first guest host this week, welcoming rapper Snoop Dogg, Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix, and R&B singer Nelly.

Smith discussed his shows and appearances on various Disney and ABC/ESPN channels, which lasted from daybreak to midnight on Monday on the east coast, and joked that he’s now going to take down another high-profile figure.

“Now it’s late at night, and I’m here. He said, “There’s 24 hours of Stephen A.” “Ryan Seacrest, be careful.”

According to Smith, Lizzo and the Jonas Brothers will host The Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday night, and RuPaul will host the show on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Smith poked fun at himself and certain news topics that often make their way into late-night conversation, such as the newest “milk crate” trend that has swept over social media, on Monday night’s show.

He also sneered at Mississippians. The FDA announced on Friday that taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is not safe. Smith incorrectly said that ivermectin is used to cure livestock, not to “ward off” the coronavirus.

“This isn’t a joke,” Smith declared. “This is a tweet from the Food and Drug Administration. You aren’t a horse at all. You aren’t a cow at all.

“Seriously, y’all, put an end to it. This is something I have to admit. They are completely correct. You’re not one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.