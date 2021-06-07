Stephanie Frappart is the first woman to serve as a referee at a men’s European Championship.

After being named as a fourth official for Euro 2020, Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to officiate in a men’s European Championships this summer.

After taking command of Holland versus Latvia last month, the 37-year-old Frenchwoman will become the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 match, the UEFA Super Cup, a Champions League encounter, and, as of last month, a World Cup qualifier.

Frappart also served as the referee for the 2019 Super Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties.

Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver are among the 18 referees selected for this summer’s postponed competition.

Both Taylor, 42, and Oliver, 36, will be competing in a big international tournament for the first time.

Last September, Taylor officiated the UEFA Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, while Oliver was appointed as the referee for the next FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on Monday.

As video match officials, Stuart Attwell, Lee Betts, and Chris Kavanagh will be present.

Another unique feature is the appointment of Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini to the event as part of a deal with CONMEBOL, which will see Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano officiate at the Copa America.