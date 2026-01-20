Steelers Seek New Leadership After Tomlin Resignation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an offseason of significant change as they search for their next head coach, following the surprising resignation of Mike Tomlin on January 20, 2026. Tomlin’s departure after nearly two decades at the helm marks the end of one of the most successful coaching tenures in NFL history, leaving Steelers president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan with the challenging task of selecting a successor to guide the team forward.

The search is already underway, with several high-profile candidates in the mix. While the Steelers have a rich history of defensive-minded head coaches, the departure of Tomlin could signal a shift in direction, with the team also considering offensive-minded prospects. The club is determined to remain competitive, with Rooney emphasizing that the franchise is not looking for a rebuilding phase. “We want to remain in contention,” he stated, a sentiment shared by fans who are accustomed to Pittsburgh’s longstanding playoff appearances.

Candidate Profiles

Among the leading contenders for the position are two candidates with deep ties to the Steelers’ philosophy of hard-nosed football. Brian Flores, the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, is one of the most talked-about names. Flores, who previously served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, spent time with the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant under Tomlin in 2022. His defensive pedigree is impressive, having helped turn around the Vikings’ defense, improving it from a bottom-tier unit to one of the league’s best in just a few seasons.

Flores’ previous stint in Miami ended amid controversy, with a public lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL, but his work in Minnesota has kept his reputation intact. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have already interviewed Flores for the role, with his candidacy seen as strong given his track record.

Another major name is Mike McCarthy, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, brings a wealth of experience, including a Super Bowl victory. At 62, he could provide a stabilizing force, but his age and offensive background contrast with the Steelers’ traditional emphasis on defense. McCarthy’s relationship with GM Omar Khan, stemming from their shared time at the New Orleans Saints, could also play a role in his consideration. Speculation has also arisen about the potential for McCarthy to bring veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh for a late-career reunion.

Despite these big names, the Steelers are not limiting their search to veterans. They have also expressed interest in younger candidates who might bring fresh ideas to the table. Chris Shula, 39, defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, has garnered attention for his overachieving defensive unit. The Steelers were quick to schedule an interview with Shula, highlighting his NFL bloodlines—he is the grandson of Hall of Famer Don Shula—and his promising coaching future.

Other potential candidates include Nate Scheelhaase, the Rams’ 35-year-old passing game coordinator, known for his offensive innovation, and Jesse Minter, the 42-year-old defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter’s success in 2025 helped elevate the Chargers’ defense to one of the league’s top units, making him an attractive option for a franchise looking for a blend of tradition and modernity.

Additionally, defensive coordinators Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins and Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers round out the list of confirmed interviews. Weaver brings deep AFC North ties, while Evero’s success in revitalizing the Panthers’ defense has earned him considerable praise.

The Steelers’ search is expected to be thorough and methodical, with interviews already underway. Virtual meetings have been held with coaches whose teams are not in the playoffs, while in-person interviews with playoff coaches began on January 19, 2026. Given the weight of the decision, the process could take several weeks to complete, as the Steelers aim to secure a coach who can maintain their competitive edge in a rapidly changing NFL landscape.

The clock is ticking, and Pittsburgh fans are eager to see which direction the franchise will take in its quest for the next head coach. Whether the team will opt for a defensive stalwart, an offensive innovator, or a seasoned veteran remains to be seen, but the outcome of this search will undoubtedly shape the future of Steelers football.