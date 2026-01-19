Steelers Delay Coaching Decisions Amid Rams’ Playoff Surge

As the Los Angeles Rams advance to the NFC Championship, defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s rising stock is putting the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bind. With Shula now seen as one of the leading candidates for the Steelers’ head coach position, the team’s search for a new leader is on hold, waiting for the NFL playoffs to run their course.

Shula’s Legacy and Rapid Ascent

Chris Shula, the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula, has quickly ascended the coaching ranks since joining the NFL in 2017. His rise through the ranks with the Los Angeles Rams—starting as an assistant coach and reaching the defensive coordinator role in 2024—has been meteoric. Under his leadership, the Rams’ defense has become one of the league’s most formidable units, exemplified by their dramatic 20-17 overtime win against the Chicago Bears in the playoffs.

In that victory, Shula’s defense stifled a potent Bears offense, forcing three turnovers and holding rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to just 17 points. Despite a jaw-dropping 51-yard touchdown pass that tied the game for Chicago in the dying seconds of regulation, Shula’s unit responded under pressure, with safety Kamren Curl intercepting Williams in overtime to set up the Rams’ game-winning field goal.

As one of the NFL’s hottest young coaching prospects, Shula’s name has been circulating in head coach searches across the league, with Pittsburgh at the forefront of those interested. But the Steelers, unable to conduct in-person interviews with playoff-bound candidates, have to wait before meeting with Shula face-to-face. If the Rams lose to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, the Steelers can immediately sit down with Shula. However, if Los Angeles advances to the Super Bowl, interviews will be delayed until after February 9, leaving the Steelers in a tough spot as they juggle several candidates.

Steelers’ Coaching Dilemma

Amid fierce competition for Shula’s services, the Steelers’ window to hire a new head coach is rapidly closing. Teams like Arizona, Baltimore, and Miami are also eyeing Shula, while Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is drawing interest from other franchises as well. Pittsburgh, who must have a new head coach in place before key offseason events like the Senior Bowl on January 27, is facing a potential dilemma if the Rams continue their postseason run. Without a coach, the Steelers could find themselves unprepared for crucial events.

Shula’s candidacy is further complicated by the NFL’s diversity policies, which mandate that the Steelers conduct in-person interviews with at least two minority candidates. Brian Flores, one of the candidates already interviewed, fulfills this requirement. But it’s clear the Steelers want to give Shula a fair shot, meaning they’ll need to wait until the end of the Rams’ playoff run to make their final decision.

For Shula, the decision between focusing on a potential head coach role and continuing the Rams’ playoff push remains a delicate balance. The next few weeks could determine not only his future but also the Steelers’ next head coach. With all eyes on Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, the drama of this coaching search is set to unfold with even higher stakes as the NFL postseason intensifies.