Steelers and Jaguars are among the upset picks in NFL Week 8 predictions for 2021.

On NFL Week 7 Sunday, four underdogs of at least three points were able to win straight up. In Week 8, a couple road teams will have the opportunity to do the same when they face favorites who are suffering with serious quarterback injuries.

The greatest upset picks for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season are listed below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Cleveland Browns (+160) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

In the AFC North, Cleveland is barely a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh. The Browns aren’t much better than the Steelers right now, given their injury concerns. Even though the odds don’t indicate it, Sunday’s game is close to a toss-up.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Browns will be vulnerable. Baker Mayfield, who has a damaged labrum, or Case Keenum, who will start at quarterback. Cleveland only scored 17 points in Keenum’s first start, after scoring 14 points in two of the previous three weeks with Mayfield and the Browns. The Steelers have one of the finest pass rushes in the league. In no game this season, Pittsburgh has let up more than 27 points.

These two opponents are very familiar with each other, having met three times last season. A year ago, Pittsburgh was able to defeat Cleveland 38-7. The Steelers have a great chance to win if Ben Roethlisberger does not turn the ball over.

Seattle Seahawks (+146) vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of the weakest teams in the NFL, and the odds reflect that. In Sunday’s matchup, however, there are a few reasons to believe Jacksonville can win yet again.

Because Jacksonville is coming off a bye, and Seattle’s Week 7 schedule was completed on “Monday Night Football,” Jacksonville has a big advantage in rest. The Jaguars will face Geno Smith, who is expected to start Week 8 as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. As he improves during his rookie season, Trevor Lawrence offers Jacksonville the best quarterback in the game. In his last three games, the No. 1 overall pick has thrown just one interception and has a passer rating of 92.0 or above in each of them.

