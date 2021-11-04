Steelers and Bengals are among the teams with space to sign Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr if he is released.

With the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. may have played his final game. Only a few teams would be able to sign the wide receiver for the 2021 NFL season if he was released.

Beckham would be placed on waivers before becoming an outright free agency because the trade deadline has passed. Only teams with enough salary cap room to fit the rest of Beckham’s salary would be permitted to sign him.

This year, Beckham is owed $8.05 million. Nine teams have enough cap room to pay the receiver without adding to their salary cap. There are no teams in first place that have enough salary-cap room. At the start of Week 9, four teams are still in contention for the playoffs.

According to NFLPA data, nine NFL teams have at least $8 million in cap room left on Beckham’s salary.

Jaguars $27.8MEagles $13.4M Seahawks $20.9MBroncos $12.6MPanthers $11.1M Chargers $10.3MSteelers $10.2MWash. $9.3MBengals If the Browns cut Odell Beckham, Jr., he would be susceptible to waivers. To sign him, a team would require $8,055,556 in salary cap space. Competing teams do not have nearly as much. The Jaguars and Eagles have the most cap space in the NFL, at $27.88 million and $20.87 million respectively. That includes a pair of Cleveland division rivals. https://t.co/JLXtpjv0lY The Cincinnati Bengals have $8.5 million in cap space, while the Pittsburgh Steelers have $10.2 million.

In the AFC North, both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have wild-card places and are ahead of the Browns. Given their present depth at receiver, neither team appears to be a solid fit for Beckham.

The Panthers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and have $11.1 million in cap space. The Los Angeles Chargers have a cap space of $10.3 million.

With over $28 million in cap space, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the most money to spend. With $20.9 million, the Philadelphia Eagles are in second place. Jacksonville is one of the weakest teams in the NFL. Philadelphia is in second place in the NFC East, but it is a long shot to make the playoffs.

Beckham may sign with any team as a free agent if he is released and no team chooses to take up his contract on waivers. The New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders have both been mentioned as probable destinations for the 28-year-old.

Despite reports that Beckham was on the verge of being traded, Cleveland kept the three-time Pro Bowler. Several rumors now claim that Beckham and the Browns will not be able to work together. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.