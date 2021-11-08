State Farm Reduces Aaron Rodgers’ commercials but Remains Committed to the QB Despite Vaccine Remarks.

Due to the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ stance on COVID-19 immunizations, State Farm has reportedly reduced the number of advertising using him.

Rodgers caused outrage last Wednesday when he tested positive for COVID-19. In August, he claimed to be “immunized” against the infection.

He defended his decision to not be vaccinated during a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, stating he did “a lot of study” during the off-season and was allergic to an element in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. He had reservations about getting the Johnson & Johnson immunization.

He claimed he conducted research in order to petition the NFL to be removed from its list of unvaccinated players. He also stated that he spoke with podcaster Joe Rogan and that he has been taking ivermectin for his sickness. The US Food and Drug Administration, however, has not approved ivermectin for treating the infection.

The quantity of State Farm advertising featuring the football star has decreased since his remarks.

According to the Action Network, a sports news site, Apex Marketing Group discovered that only 1.5 percent of State Farm advertising featured Rodgers on Sunday, down dramatically from 25 percent one week earlier on October 31.

In a statement to USA Today, a State Farm spokeswoman called Rodgers a “wonderful ambassador” for the firm, but added that the company does not agree with some of his views.

“We don’t agree with some of his views, but we appreciate his right to have his own personal viewpoint.” We understand that our customers, employees, agents, and brand ambassadors come from many walks of life and hold diverse perspectives on a variety of topics. State Farm’s aim is to help communities become safer and more resilient. To that end, we recommend vaccines but recognize that everyone has the right to make their own decisions based on their unique circumstances,” the representative added.

Other corporations, on the other hand, have gone to further lengths to separate themselves with Rodgers.

In a statement, Prevea Health said their collaboration with Rodgers would stop on Saturday, adding that they are “truly dedicated to protecting its patients, staff, providers, and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This includes urging and assisting all eligible populations to get COVID-19 vaccines in order to prevent the virus from having a severe impact on people’s lives. This is a condensed version of the information.