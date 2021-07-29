Start Time, Mock Picks, and Lottery Order for the NBA Draft in 2021

The NBA Draft for 2021 is set for Thursday night, and it features one of the most talented groups of prospects in recent memory. The top overall pick isn’t a surprise, but the lottery can go in a variety of directions after that.

The top four picks in the draft are expected to be NBA stars in the future. Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State is the consensus No. 1 choice after averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as a rookie. If Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Suggs had been available in last year’s draft, they would have all been picked first.

According to trade speculations, the lottery order on Draft Day could alter many times. According to The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to a potential trade involving the Nos. 3 and 6 choices. For weeks, there has been talk that the Golden State Warriors would try to trade the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks.

On ESPN, the draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT. Here’s the whole lottery sequence, as well as a mock pick for the first round’s top half.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Green, G League, Houston Rockets

Evan Mobley, USC, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Florida State) is a member of the Orlando Magic.

James Bouknight, UConn, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jonathan Kuminga, G League, Golden State Warriors

Ziaire Williams and Stanford are Orlando Magic players.

Franz Wagner (Michigan) is a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Josh Giddey, Australia, Memphis Grizzlies

Moses Moody (Arkansas) is a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jalen Johnson, Duke, San Antonio Spurs

Tennessee Volunteers: Keon Johnson, Indiana Pacers

Baylor’s Davion Mitchell is a member of the Golden State Warriors.