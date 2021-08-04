Start Time, Channel, and Olympic Live Stream Information For The Next USA Basketball Game Against Spain

The men’s basketball team of the United States has no more room for mistake. As it prepares for the knockout stage, Team USA will only play elimination games for the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics.

The US men’s team is due to play Spain in their next game, which is three wins away from potentially collecting another gold medal. The quarterfinal match begins at 1:40 p.m. local time in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The match between Team USA and Spain will not be televised live on network or cable television because it will take place at 12:40 a.m. ET. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will all offer a live stream.

A repeat will be broadcast at 4:15 a.m. EDT on USA Network. At NBCOlympics.com, basketball fans in the United States may watch full replays of Team USA’s games.

In Olympic group play, Team USA went 2-1. After losing to France in their opening match of the Summer Games, Team USA cruised past Iran and the Czech Republic.

In their most recent match, Team USA defeated the Czech Republic 119-84 on Saturday. Kevin Durant, who shot 8-11 from the floor, led all American players with 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

In the semifinals, the winner of the USA-Spain match will face the winner of the Australia-Argentina match. On the other side of the bracket are France and Slovenia, who are also 3-0.

Team USA defeated Spain 83-76 in their final exhibition game before departing for Japan on July 18. Keldon Johnson scored 15 points off the bench to go with Damian Lillard’s 19 points.

The United States were without Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton, who were all participating in the NBA Finals, when they overcame Spain. Both of the team’s Olympic successes were started by Booker and Holiday.

In group play, Spain also went 2-1. The team was defeated in its most recent game, losing 95-87 to Slovenia. Spain’s top players are NBA players Ricky Rubio and Marc Gasol. Willy Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as former NBA stars Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez, are on the roster.

In the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medal games, Team USA defeated Spain. Spain took bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics, while the United States won its third consecutive gold.