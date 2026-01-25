Stan Wawrinka Bows Out of Australian Open After Emotional Final Match

Stan Wawrinka’s historic Australian Open run came to a bittersweet end on Saturday, as the Swiss veteran, aged 40, was defeated in the third round by Taylor Fritz. The four-set contest, played under a closed roof at John Cain Arena due to extreme heat, saw Fritz clinch the victory 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. With this win, the American progresses to the Round of 16, where he will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

For Wawrinka, this was far more than just another loss—it marked the end of an era. The match was his final appearance at the tournament where he made his name over two decades ago. The emotional atmosphere was evident from the outset, as the crowd paid tribute to a player who, in 2014, stunned the tennis world by defeating Rafael Nadal to claim his first Grand Slam title. A lifelong fan favorite, Wawrinka soaked in the appreciation from the crowd as he took part in his final Grand Slam match on the Melbourne courts.

Wawrinka’s Final Act

The match itself unfolded in classic tennis fashion. The opening set was tight, with both players holding serve and exchanging powerful forehands. Fritz triumphed in the tiebreak, narrowly edging out Wawrinka 7-5. The American, now firmly established in the world’s top 10, was forced to dig deep against a player whose ranking did not reflect the quality of his performance.

Wawrinka responded with a powerful second-set performance, breaking Fritz early and racing to a 3-0 lead. Despite Fritz’s attempts to rally, the Swiss star held firm, saving two break points and closing out the set 6-2 in just 33 minutes. It was a reminder of the ferocity that made him a Grand Slam champion, as the crowd cheered his every shot.

However, despite the inspiring moments, the physical toll of a long career was evident in the final two sets. Fritz found another level, dominating the third set with powerful shots and a clinical break to take a 6-4 victory. By the fourth set, Fritz had a 3-1 lead, and although Wawrinka continued to fight, the younger man’s precision proved decisive. “It’s a really tough match, the environment as well,” said Fritz after the match. “I have so much respect for the passion and the drive Stan is showing.”

As the match drew to a close, the atmosphere in the arena shifted from competitive tension to a celebration of Wawrinka’s legacy. After the match, the crowd’s applause grew louder, and Wawrinka received a tribute on the big screen. Tournament director Craig Tiley joined him on court, and after some brief words, Wawrinka addressed the fans: “It’s my last time as a tennis player here, unfortunately. But it’s been an amazing journey.” He added, with a smile, “Now I can enjoy. If you don’t mind, I’d like to share a beer with Craig.”

Wawrinka’s departure marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than two decades. Along with his three Grand Slam singles titles—won at the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the US Open in 2016—he also claimed 16 ATP titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles with Roger Federer at the 2008 Beijing Games. Known for his resilience and powerful game, Wawrinka rose to a career-high No. 3 ranking in 2014 and became a beloved figure in the sport despite the dominance of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic during his career.

On the same day as Wawrinka’s farewell, Novak Djokovic—who himself reached 400 Grand Slam singles wins at the tournament—paid tribute to his longtime rival and friend. “Proud to call him a friend and a rival. His longevity, his commitment to the game—it’s something that has inspired me,” said Djokovic. “He deserved all the applause he received this week.”

As the Australian Open continues, Wawrinka’s legacy looms large. While the torch is passed to the next generation, the echoes of his achievements will remain a part of Melbourne’s tennis history. For Wawrinka, though, this chapter has closed, and with his final toast, he bid farewell to one of the sport’s most remarkable careers.