‘Stamp it out,’ ex-Tottenham striker said of Joel Matip’s challenge during Liverpool’s loss.

Jamie O’Hara, a former Tottenham midfielder, has slammed Joel Matip for colliding with Kelechi Iheanacho during Liverpool’s loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Liverpool’s Premier League title ambitions were shattered after a 1-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium, despite having multiple chances to score.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now six points behind Manchester City, who can extend their lead to nine points with a win at Brentford today.

After Iheanacho fell awkwardly following an aerial tussle, Matip was booked in the first five minutes of the game, but Leicester fans and players demanded a red card.

This type of challenge is widespread in English football, but O’Hara ‘hates’ it and wants the officials to’stampede it out’ because it is so hazardous.

“Matip should be switched off.” “I despise guys that lean over and go over the top; it might break his neck, and refs ought to stop it,” O’Hara remarked.