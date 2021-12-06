Stamp Fairtex’s Surprising Victory At ONE: Winter Warriors And Other Takeaways

Last Friday, December 3, ONE Championship kicked off the holiday season with a strong card in ONE: Winter Warriors.

Here are some of the most important lessons from the big gathering.

‘Buchecha’ is the center of attention.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, a famous Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, proved that his first-ever mixed martial arts win over fellow heavyweight Anderson Silva in September was no fluke.

Almeida entered the ring against South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won and defeated him for the first time in his career.

The Brazilian took Kang’s striking range into account before launching a takedown that lifted the South Korean off his feet, putting him in Almeida’s territory on the mat.

While in top position, Almeida softened up Kang, and as Kang rose to his feet, he maintained control of his opponent and forced him to tap out with a rear-naked choke midway through the first round.

“I’m not sure, man.” It’s an honor to be here and to be a part of it all. After the battle, an overjoyed Almeida told commentator Mitch Chilson, “I just want to keep learning and progressing, day by day, step by step.”

Stamp Fairtex proves that she is worth her weight in gold.

Stamp Fairtex defeated India’s wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the finals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix with an armbar, undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the night.

For the first half of the first round, both combatants were assessing each other’s talents, then Phogat had Stamp against the cage and quickly took her to the ground.

Phogat’s high-energy performance in the first round left her gasping for air in between rounds, one of the few times fans have ever seen her appear so exhausted.

Despite her obvious tiredness, “The Indian Tigress” continued to her game plan and was able to pull Stamp to the ground, but the former two-sport champion defended it superbly and had her in an exceptionally deep triangle.

Stamp countered Phogat’s transition with an armbar, completely stretching out her opponent’s right arm and forcing her to tap.

The newly-crowned ONE atomweight grand prix champion demonstrated that she is more than a one-trick pony with a masterclass of close-quarters action, and she will try to do the same when she fights reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee in 2022.

Who will be able to halt Regian Eersel?

Regian Eersel proved he is still the man to beat in the main event.