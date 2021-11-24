Stamp Fairtex Responds To Ritu Phogat’s ‘Petrified’ Claims In MMA News.

Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is determined to show Ritu Phogat that she is not afraid of her going into their ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix finals battle on December 3 at ONE: Winter Warriors.

Stamp replied to Phogat’s assertions that she was “petrified” of “The Indian Tigress” in an interview with the International Business Times.

“I appreciate her because she is a formidable combatant.” She’s good at [wrestling]with what she’s got. I’m also really good at what I do [Muay Thai]. I wouldn’t say I’m afraid of her in the least. On the contrary, I’m extremely certain of myself. Stamp firmly stated in her own language, “It’s more like a ‘how to exhibit our competence in the fight, who [would determine who wins].”

The 24-year-old from Fairtex Training Center further argued that because of her superior striking, it should be Phogat who is concerned.

Stamp intends to maintain the battle at a distance in order to prevent Phogat from pulling her to the mat and unleashing a barrage of punches from top position, but she is confident in her ever-evolving ground game in the event that the Indian succeeds in bringing her to the mat.

“Every time I fight, I’d say my ground game has [improved].” I never imagined I’d get this far, but I made it to the finals. So I’m becoming more confident in my ground skills; even though I know I’m not the best [at it], I’m getting better every day,” Stamp said.

At ONE, we’re all about the next generation. On the same night that Phogat defeated Jenelyn Olsim, the former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion punched her ticket to the finals by defeating Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision.

The winner of the fight between Stamp and Phogat will get a chance to challenge Angela Lee for the atomweight belt.

“I won’t say anything for now,” Stamp joked, “but let’s go with the flow and I’ll surprise my followers.”

Via December 3 at 8:30 p.m., fans in Asia may watch ONE: Winter Warriors live on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on December 3 at 7:30 AM, North American audiences can watch the complete card on B/R Live.