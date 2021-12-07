Stamp Fairtex claims that wrestling with men negated Ritu Phogat’s advantage.

Stamp Fairtex defeated Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix finals with a spectacular and unexpected submission that even the Thai heroine was stunned by.

Stamp confessed to the press during the virtual post-event news conference that once they got down to business, she was not intimidated of the Indians’ wrestling prowess.

“After grappling with her, I realized the power, the might behind [her attempts]was not comparable to that of my training partners.” “There’s a [significant]difference in strength between a man and a woman that I trained with, and that’s when I started to have confidence,” Stamp told the press.

Last Friday, December 3, in the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors, Stamp and Phogat were poised for a titanic battle for the opportunity to meet atomweight queen Angela Lee at a future event.

Both competitors were prepared for a long bout, with Stamp having the upper hand on the feet and Phogat capable of putting on a ground show.

“The Indian Tigress” attempted to put Stamp under pressure by bringing her to the mat early and often, but the 24-year-old Thai was able to suffocate most of her attempts before being forced to the mat near the end of the round.

Phogat had wasted so much energy in attempting the takedown that she appeared exhausted when they returned to their corners, and Stamp seized the opportunity.

The former two-sport champion held her own against Phogat, but the 27-year-old was adamant in her determination to ground-and-pound her way to victory.

Stamp, on the other hand, caught Phogat in a triangle choke.

After attempting to move out of the triangle, Phogat was forced to tap, bringing a surprise finish to a much-anticipated battle.

“Compared to my past battles, this was one of the most difficult preparations I’ve ever had.” I’ve never prepared as much for a fight as I have for this one. I’ve had a number of injuries throughout the years. I had a lot of tough training and a great eating plan, and I put a lot on the line. “It’s the most extensive planning I’ve ever undertaken,” Fairtex explained.

When Stamp fights Lee for her third combat sports world title, she will have the chance to position herself as one of ONE Championship’s most renowned competitors.