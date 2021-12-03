Stamp Fairtex and Islam Murtazaev are expected to win in ONE: Winter Warriors.

On Friday, December 3, the Singapore-based ONE Championship will start off the holiday season with ONE: Winter Warriors.

Check out the analysis of each fight, as well as the predictions for each one.

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Hu Yong (Flyweight)

The flyweight category of ONE: Winter Warriors opens off with China’s Hu Yong taking on Japanese knockout artist Yuya Wakamatsu.

Both fighters have good striking power, with Hu having three knockout victories and Wakamatsu having 11.

The two flyweights are expected to go all-out striking, with Wakamatsu having an advantage owing to his track record of ending fights early and rapidly.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Kang Ji Won: Yuya Wakamtsu via second-round TKO (Heavyweight)

Kang Ji Won and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, two up-and-coming heavyweights, will fight next on the bill.

Almeida is a world-renowned grappler who concluded his promotional debut with a north-south choke in the first round, while Kang, the undefeated knockout artist from South Korea, has failed to go past the first round, claiming five knockout victims.

Grappler-striker battles are always entertaining to watch since strikers nearly always have the upper hand in the first round but are in serious difficulty by the second.

Kang Ji will win via a first-round knockout.

Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (Lightweight)Lightweights Timofey Nastyukhin and Saygid Guseyn “Dagi” Arslanaliev both lost to former ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee.

Arslanliev was defeated by Lee in 2019, and his first battle with Nastyukhin, who was defeated by Lee just a few months earlier, promises to be a difficult one.

Both boxers are known finishers, so it wouldn’t be surprising if one of them was knocked out.

Nastyukhin has the advantage because in-competition rust may not hurt him as much as Arslanliev.

Timofey Nastyukhin by knockout in the second roundQiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto (Bantamweight Kickboxing)

Fans will be treated to an all-out striking match between China’s Qiu Jianliang and Japanese standout Hiroki Akimoto in the ONE bantamweight kickboxing class just before the main event.

Akimoto has won his last three fights, while Qiu has yet to win in the promotion.

In this fight, Qiu will understandably go all out against Akimoto, and his aggression over the course of three rounds may persuade the judges in his favor.

Qiu Jianliang will win in a split decision.

Ritu Phogat vs. Stamp Fairtex (Atomweight Grand Prix Final)

Stamp Fairtex and Indian wrestling star Ritu Phogat will compete in the co-main event.