Stafford, Maye Lead MVP Race as NFL Honors Finalists Revealed

The NFL has unveiled its finalists for the 2025 season’s prestigious awards, with standout players like Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, and Christian McCaffrey leading the way as the league prepares for its annual NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, 2026. The event, taking place at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts and hosted by Jon Hamm, promises to showcase the season’s top performers as Super Bowl 60 weekend kicks off.

Top Contenders for MVP

The battle for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award has emerged as a showdown between two quarterbacks with remarkable seasons. Matthew Stafford, the seasoned 37-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback, enters the race as a frontrunner, leading the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. Stafford’s performance has been pivotal for a Rams team aiming to contend for a championship. On the other side, 23-year-old Drake Maye has taken the NFL by storm in his first full season as the New England Patriots’ starter. Maye helped the Patriots secure a 14-3 record and their first AFC East title since 2019, setting a franchise record with a 72 percent completion rate. His dual-threat abilities and poise have made him one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks.

Joining Stafford and Maye in the MVP conversation are Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. Lawrence, recovering from a challenging 2024 season, bounced back in 2025 with 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and the AFC South division title. Meanwhile, McCaffrey’s stellar all-around performance has earned him spots in multiple award categories, including MVP, Comeback Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year. After a season marred by injury, McCaffrey returned with a vengeance, rushing for 1,202 yards, adding 924 receiving yards, and scoring 17 touchdowns.

Coach of the Year and Other Contenders

The Coach of the Year race is just as competitive, with five coaches standing out for their transformative leadership. Mike Vrabel, in his first season with the Patriots, guided them to a 14-3 record and a 10-game win streak. Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears from a 5-12 finish to an NFC North title, while Mike Macdonald led the Seattle Seahawks to the NFC’s top seed after a disappointing 2024 season. Liam Coen, also in his first year with the Jaguars, improved the franchise by nine wins and captured its fifth division title. Lastly, Kyle Shanahan has maintained the San Francisco 49ers’ place among the NFL’s elite teams. With each coach making a compelling case, Vrabel remains the slight favorite, though the competition is fierce.

In the assistant coaching category, Josh McDaniels has played a crucial role in developing Maye into an MVP candidate, while Klint Kubiak’s offensive brilliance has fueled the Seahawks’ success. Vic Fangio, Brian Flores, and Vance Joseph round out the list of top assistant coaches, with all contributing to the league’s most successful teams.

The Comeback Player of the Year category is also filled with inspiring stories. Stefon Diggs made a triumphant return from offseason ACL surgery, recording 85 catches for 1,013 yards and providing vital support to Maye. Dak Prescott, Aidan Hutchinson, and Trevor Lawrence all made significant comebacks from injury, while McCaffrey’s resurgence makes him a favorite in this race as well.

On the offensive side, the Offensive Player of the Year race features Maye, McCaffrey, Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks). Smith-Njigba set a franchise record for the Seahawks with 1,793 receiving yards, leading the NFL in that category. Meanwhile, Nacua and Robinson have both been consistent playmakers for their respective teams, ensuring a wide-open race.

Defensive Player of the Year will likely be a battle between Myles Garrett, who set a single-season NFL record with 23 sacks, and formidable contenders like Will Anderson Jr., Nik Bonitto, Aidan Hutchinson, and Micah Parsons. Garrett’s dominance in 2025 has made him the clear favorite in this category.

Rookies have made a significant impact as well, with TreVeyon Henderson of the Patriots leading the charge on offense. Henderson rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns in his debut season. Other standout rookies include Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jaxon Dart (New York Giants), Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers), with McMillan leading all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists include Abdul Carter (New York Giants), Nick Emmanwori (Seattle Seahawks), James Pearce Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns), and Xavier Watts (Atlanta Falcons). Schwesinger has stood out, leading all rookies in tackles and tackles for loss.

As the NFL Honors ceremony approaches, the excitement builds to a fever pitch. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting the results, with the award categories offering plenty of drama, surprise, and recognition for the players who defined the 2025 season.