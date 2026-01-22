Stafford, Maye, Allen, Lawrence, McCaffrey Compete for NFL MVP

The 2025 NFL MVP race is drawing intense attention as the league prepares to name its top player at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, 2026. The finalists include five standout athletes, each with record-breaking performances this season. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and running back Christian McCaffrey have all made strong cases for the prestigious award.

Historic Campaigns Fuel MVP Debate

Stafford, 37, has seen a career renaissance in his 17th NFL season. Leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback also threw only eight interceptions. His remarkable performance has not only earned him his first First-Team All-Pro selection but also helped his team push for the playoffs. Stafford’s ability to thrive against some of the toughest defenses, week after week, has been a testament to his football IQ and durability.

Drake Maye, the young quarterback for the New England Patriots, has emerged as a frontrunner in many MVP conversations. His 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions helped the Patriots clinch the AFC East title and make an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. Maye also led the NFL in passer rating (113.5) and completion percentage (72%), and his efficient command of the Patriots’ offense has been a key factor in his rapid rise among the league’s elite quarterbacks.

Reigning MVP Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is once again a finalist after another strong season. Allen posted 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with a 102.2 passer rating. His dual-threat ability, highlighted by 14 rushing touchdowns, was key to the Bills’ seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Despite Buffalo’s loss in the divisional round to the Denver Broncos, Allen’s leadership and playmaking kept his team competitive throughout the season.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, led his team to a 13-4 record and the AFC South title. With 4,007 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, Lawrence’s poise and leadership were crucial to the Jaguars’ dramatic turnaround. Although the team’s playoff run ended early in the wild-card round against Buffalo, Lawrence’s performance throughout the season earned him widespread recognition as a top quarterback in the league.

In a rare move, running back Christian McCaffrey is also a finalist for the MVP award. McCaffrey, who ran for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 102 passes for 924 yards, and added seven receiving scores, proved to be indispensable for the San Francisco 49ers. His all-purpose yardage and big-play ability kept the offense rolling despite key injuries to other players. McCaffrey’s versatility has earned him a spot as a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, making his MVP candidacy all the more remarkable.

The MVP race has been a focal point for fans and analysts alike, with each finalist bringing something unique to the table. Some argue Stafford’s impressive numbers against a tougher schedule set him apart, while others emphasize Maye’s league-best efficiency and his team’s division title. McCaffrey’s exceptional all-around season is difficult to ignore, and Allen’s continued excellence makes him a perennial MVP candidate. Lawrence’s leadership and his role in the Jaguars’ resurgence also make him a contender in the eyes of many voters.

The winner of the 2025 NFL MVP award will be revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NBC and NFL Network at 9 p.m. on February 5, 2026. With so many deserving candidates, this year’s MVP race promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory.