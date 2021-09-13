Stadiums are packed with football fans. Despite Dr. Fauci’s remark, “I don’t think it’s smart.”

In college life, things appear to be returning to normal. Alabama is the finest football team in the country, and students are rejecting government counsel.

One week after college football stadiums were packed for the first week of the season, the second week’s audiences were even bigger. For the past two weeks, Michigan has had over 108,000 supporters, 100,000 Ohioans have watched their beloved Buckeyes lose, and over 105,000 Penn State fans have watched their Nittany Lions beat the, ahem, Ball State Cardinals.

This week, the top ten stadiums drew a total of over 915,000 fans, which is up from the previous weekend. The Arkansas Razorbacks had an advertised crowd of 74,531 on Saturday, which is the ninth-highest for the stadium all-time and the tenth-highest for college games last weekend. Fans who came to see Arkansas beat Texas were part of the stadium’s first sellout since 2017.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking before of Saturday’s second weekend of the season, said it wasn’t wise for college students and alumni to throng stadiums to see their favorite teams and reclaim the routine that had been lost since 2020.

Last Monday, Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, was asked about football stadiums that were overflowing at the seams with adoring fans.

Fauci told CNN, “I don’t think it’s wise.”

When COVID-19 began to spread across America in 2020, Fauci became one of medical science’s most popular figures. Fauci earned a household figure for expert advise after frequently attending then-President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings. He recommended that people take modest precautions such as washing their hands for 20 seconds, applying disinfectants, social distancing, and maybe staying at home.

In March 2020, Fauci urged that Americans stay at home for a “15-day effort to limit the spread.”

Last week, Fauci stated that while stadiums should not be overcrowded, outdoor stadiums are preferable to indoor stadiums. Then, late last week, President Joe Biden recommended Americans to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine because the Delta and Mu strains are producing a new outbreak, even among individuals who have already been vaccinated. Any federal government employees, with the exception of the US Postal Service, should be vaccinated, as should employees of all private enterprises with 100 or more employees, according to Biden.

