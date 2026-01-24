St Mirren’s Freckleton Reflects on Historic Cup Win Over Struggling Celtic

St Mirren defender Miguel Freckleton shared the team’s fierce determination and unity in their Premier Sports Cup triumph over Celtic, revealing how they capitalized on the Hoops’ recent struggles to secure the club’s first silverware in over a decade.

In a memorable final at Hampden, Freckleton’s side clinched victory with a hard-fought 2-1 win, as manager Stephen Robinson guided them to their first trophy in 12 years. The Buddies came from behind to topple Celtic, who have been in turmoil under new manager Wilfried Nancy. Celtic, having lost their previous two matches, were under intense pressure, and Freckleton says his team sensed the opportunity to strike against a vulnerable opponent.

Freckleton Praises Team Unity After Upset Victory

Freckleton, who expressed pride in lifting the cup, noted that the team’s belief and hunger were crucial to their success. “We came in as the underdogs, but we believed we could win,” he said. “When you smell blood, you want to keep going, and that’s exactly what we did.” The St Mirren squad, aware of Celtic’s recent woes, pounced on the opportunity to break their opponents’ momentum, making it three consecutive defeats for the reigning Scottish champions.

The win was also emotional for the squad, as manager Robinson orchestrated a touching video before the match, showcasing messages from players’ families. Freckleton, reflecting on the gesture, said it helped remind the team of their journey. “These are the moments you play for. I’ve had tough days, but this is why you stick it out,” he said, acknowledging the ups and downs of his career, which included injuries and being out of the squad in the past.

While celebrating their triumph, St Mirren are not resting on their laurels. The team faces a critical clash against Livingston next Saturday, with just a two-point cushion above the play-off spot. Freckleton emphasized the need to quickly shift focus to the upcoming matches. “We’ve got to keep going and this result gives us momentum to keep winning,” he said, highlighting the importance of maintaining the momentum despite the celebrations.

Robinson’s ability to bring unity to his squad has been a key factor in their success, with Freckleton praising the manager’s eye for talent despite a limited budget. “Other teams might have ten times our budget, but we stand toe to toe with them. We don’t play pretty football, but we get results,” he concluded, underscoring the team’s collective spirit that led them to a historic cup victory.