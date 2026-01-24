St Mirren Triumphs with 3-1 Victory over Celtic in Premier Sports Cup Final

St Mirren secured their first major silverware in 13 years, defeating Celtic 3-1 in a thrilling Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday. The victory marked a milestone for manager Stephen Robinson, who celebrated his first trophy as a head coach, and dealt a blow to Celtic’s hopes under new manager Wilfried Nancy.

The win was particularly sweet for Killian Phillips, the 23-year-old midfielder, who joined St Mirren permanently from Crystal Palace after an initial loan spell. Reflecting on the massive gap in resources between the two clubs, Phillips joked that while Celtic spent millions on players, he had been acquired for “a bag of crisps.” His statement, made in a post-match interview with Sam North’s Footy Adventures on YouTube, highlighted the stark contrast in budgets. “They bought players for £10 million, and I was bought for a bleeding bag of crisps,” Phillips said, adding, “It was unbelievable to do this against the best team in the country in the last 20-30 years.”

Shamal George Relishes First Major Trophy

Goalkeeper Shamal George, who spent a challenging year at Wycombe due to injury, was also part of the historic win. After returning to Scotland on loan with St Mirren, George was delighted to earn his first major piece of silverware. “I’m buzzing. I’m really enjoying it as I hadn’t played football properly for over a year,” George shared. “Coming here and getting back playing is unbelievable. It was god’s plan.” He also dedicated the win to his late grandfather, who had been present for the match before passing away a few weeks earlier.

The victory was a remarkable achievement for St Mirren, who had previously been defeated by Celtic in two consecutive meetings. Despite their previous setbacks, St Mirren’s belief in their ability to win never wavered. Phillips emphasized that the team had been confident all week, despite Celtic’s dominance in recent encounters.

The triumph over Celtic not only crowned St Mirren as cup winners but also added an emotional chapter to their 13-year trophy drought. As celebrations continued at the national stadium, the joy was palpable across the St Mirren fanbase, marking a defining moment in the club’s history.