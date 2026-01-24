St Mirren Celebrate Historic Cup Win as Keith Lasley Reflects on Career Highlights

St Mirren’s recent triumph in the Premier Sports Cup Final has been a career-defining moment for club official Keith Lasley, whose deep-rooted connection with the club stretches back to childhood. A week after their thrilling 2-1 victory over Celtic at Hampden, Lasley, now Chief Operating Officer at the club, reflects on a journey that began in the crumbling terraces of Hampden Park nearly 40 years ago.

A Local Boy’s Journey to Glory

In 1987, a seven-year-old Lasley stood among the fans watching St Mirren lift the Scottish Cup, an image that would remain etched in his memory forever. Fast forward nearly four decades, and Lasley was back at Hampden, this time watching from the posh seats as the Buddies secured another piece of silverware.

Lasley’s footballing journey has spanned more than two decades, including over 500 professional appearances for Motherwell and Plymouth Argyle, alongside a coaching career that led him to a four-year assistant manager role under Stephen Robinson at Motherwell. Yet, despite the highs of his playing and coaching career, Lasley admits nothing compares to the emotion of winning a major trophy for his hometown club.

Reflecting on the cup final victory, Lasley shared, “Sunday is probably right at the very top of those moments. Winning is what it’s all about in football, and to be deserved winners, particularly against Celtic, made it so special.” For Lasley, the victory is not just about lifting the trophy but also about the years of hard work at the club coming to fruition.

The scenes in Paisley as fans celebrated the win were unforgettable for Lasley, who was joined by his family in the stands. His son Alfie, caught in the exuberant atmosphere of the singing section, will forever be part of this special memory. “The image of how our fans celebrated that third goal will live with me forever,” he said. “It was special to share that moment with my family, especially with my son right in the heart of the celebration.”

What Lies Ahead for St Mirren?

With St Mirren’s fifth major trophy in 148 years now safely in the club’s cabinet, the focus shifts to the future. Lasley emphasizes that the immediate goal is to continue building on this success. A fourth consecutive top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership is the next target, but the broader ambition remains clear: growth, community engagement, and strengthening ties with fans.

“We need to use the positive feeling around the club to keep growing,” Lasley remarked, outlining the club’s vision to build on past achievements, from European qualification to consistent top-six finishes. “It’s about using this momentum to push the club forward on all fronts, not just on the pitch but off it too.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Robinson’s position at the helm of St Mirren remains secure for now, despite speculation that the manager’s impressive feat in leading the team to cup glory could attract interest from bigger clubs. Lasley acknowledges Robinson’s remarkable contribution, saying, “The job he’s done is remarkable… he’s just taken the club forward.”

Having signed a new contract until 2028, Robinson’s future at St Mirren is a topic of ongoing consideration, with Lasley hinting that future negotiations could follow as the club aims to maintain its upward trajectory.

In the midst of their celebrations, Lasley and Robinson’s focus remains on the long-term strategy for the club, with the January transfer window providing an opportunity to further strengthen the squad as St Mirren look to solidify their position in both domestic and European competitions.

For Lasley, the win against Celtic is not just a personal triumph but a milestone for the entire St Mirren community. “These guys, particularly the players and the manager, will be idolised now, like the team of ‘87 and 2013,” he said. As the Buddies bask in the glory of their historic win, Lasley is determined to ensure the club continues to reach new heights in the seasons to come.