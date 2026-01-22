Sri Lanka Claims ODI Series Lead with Spin Mastery Against England

Sri Lanka has taken an early lead in their ODI series against England, securing a dramatic 19-run victory in Colombo. The hosts’ spinners dominated the match, with Kusal Mendis anchoring their total of 271/8, while Charith Asalanka’s side excelled with the ball, dismantling England’s batting lineup to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Spin Dominance Secures Victory

On January 21, 2026, Sri Lanka capitalized on home conditions to outplay England in the first ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first, a decision that quickly paid off. Despite some early jitters, Kusal Mendis stood firm, remaining unbeaten on 93 and guiding Sri Lanka to a competitive total. The wicketkeeper-batsman played through discomfort from a back issue, anchoring the innings as wickets fell around him, including a critical 88-run partnership with Janith Liyanage for the fifth wicket.

While Mendis held the innings together, Dunith Wellalage chipped in with a vital late flourish, taking Sri Lanka past 270, a score that proved just enough for the win. England’s bowlers, especially Adil Rashid, who finished with three wickets, were unable to stem the tide at key moments. “In the first 25 overs, the ball wouldn’t spin, so we kept it tight. After that, the spinners took control,” said Asalanka after the match.

England’s chase began poorly with Zak Crawley dismissed early, but a solid partnership between Ben Duckett and Joe Root steadied the ship. The duo put on 117 runs, with Duckett scoring 62 and Root adding 61. At 129/1, England appeared on track to chase down the target. However, the match took a dramatic turn as the spinners came into play. Jeffrey Vandersay broke the stand by trapping Duckett leg before wicket, while Dhananjaya de Silva followed suit, dismissing Root in the same fashion.

England’s middle-order faltered, and despite a spirited late charge from Jamie Overton, who blasted 34 off 18 balls, the visitors’ hopes faded. Overton’s counterattack came too late, and Sri Lanka’s bowlers held their nerve to seal a 19-run victory, with Pramod Madushan dismissing Overton in the final over. “We were always in control after that collapse,” Wellalage, who was named Player of the Match, reflected on the performance. His all-round contributions were pivotal to Sri Lanka’s success.

Asalanka acknowledged his team’s efforts, particularly from the spinners, who proved key on the slow pitch. “The conditions were challenging, but our bowlers adapted well. Wellalage’s contribution, with both bat and ball, was outstanding,” he said. For England, captain Harry Brook admitted that losing quick wickets in the middle overs cost them dearly. “Sri Lanka played the better game,” he conceded.

With the series now 1-0 in Sri Lanka’s favor, England will need to regroup quickly before the second ODI, set for January 24 in Colombo. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eager to build on this momentum and clinch the series in front of their home crowd.