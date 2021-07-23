Spyware For Sale: The Surveillance Technology Boom

The Israeli NSO Group is in the middle of a controversy over its Pegasus malware, but it is far from the only company assisting governments with clandestine surveillance.

The program, which provides highly intrusive access to a person’s mobile phone, has come under fire after explosive claims that it was used to spy on dissidents and even heads of state.

However, NSO is just one player in an industry that has quietly developed in recent years, providing formidable surveillance technologies to even cash-strapped nations.

“These tools have gotten cheaper and cheaper,” said Allie Funk, a senior research analyst at the US think tank Freedom House who specializes in technology and democracy.

“As a result, smaller nations or local police agencies can buy them, not just the world’s top intelligence agencies.”

Emerging economies like India, Mexico, and Azerbaijan top the list of nations where NSO’s clients allegedly identified vast numbers of phone numbers as suitable targets.

Such organizations, according to Ron Deibert, head of the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab research department, allowed governments to effectively “buy their own NSA” – a reference to the US National Security Agency, whose widespread eavesdropping was exposed by Edward Snowden.

The Citizen Lab combs the internet for evidence of government digital espionage.

It just published an investigation this week into Candiru, another clandestine Israeli company that sells spyware to other agencies.

From Turkey to Singapore, it appears to have been used to target dissidents and journalists.

In 2017, Citizen Lab discovered that Ethiopia had infected the computers of exiled dissidents with malware manufactured by Cyberbit, another Israeli corporation.

“There are a number of reasons why we see so many Israeli companies,” Deibert explained.

One is Israel’s cyber-espionage agency Unit 8200’s “openly entrepreneurial” mentality, which “encourages their graduates to go out and build start-ups following their military service,” he told AFP.

He went on to say that there is a “strong suspicion” that Israel obtains “strategic intelligence” from the equipment being offered to other governments, siphoning off part of the data collected.

While Israel is now facing calls for a restriction on the export of such technology, it is not the only country that has companies selling off-the-shelf spyware.

FinFisher, like Pegasus, is advertised as a tool to aid intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the battle against crime.

However, it has also been accused of being used for abusive surveillance, including spying on Bahraini journalists and activists.

Hacking Team was an Italian business. Brief News from Washington Newsday.