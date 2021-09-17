Spurs’ Transfer Hopes For Inter Milan Defender Are Dashed With New Deal

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar has been handed a major setback.

According to Calciomercato, the Slovakian is set to sign a new contract with I Nerazzurri, thereby putting an end to any Spurs hopes for him.

It brings to an end the numerous ties between Skriniar and Tottenham, which have been in the works for quite some time.

Last summer, a bid for the Slovakian defender was reportedly made. Spurs made a £30 million ($41 million) bid for Skriniar’s talents, but Inter Milan turned it down.

Skriniar, on the other hand, does not appear to be keen in moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. According to the same article, he allegedly directed his agent to work on and conclude a new contract with Inter Milan.

The specifics of Skriniar’s rumored new contract have yet to be released. However, the deal is set to last until 2025, with his weekly pay expected to rise to almost £66,000 ($91,000).

Once his current deal expires, the Slovak footballer’s next contract will only be for three years.

As a result, Tottenham’s only alternative now is to explore for other solutions. But, as it is likely to take some time, Nuno Espirito Santo’s best bet is to make the most of his present group.

Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Joe Rodon are still on the roster, and they may want to take advantage of the Spurs’ latest setback in their search for depth.

Nuno, on the other hand, is dealing with further issues on his end. Some players are unable to participate owing to injuries. Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura, and Steven Bergwijn are among those on the list.