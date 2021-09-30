Spurs reportedly want a striker for ‘more than’ $24 million as Harry Kane’s problems continue.

Tottenham may have set its sights on a young striker with Harry Kane appearing to be unfazed.

Many people have attributed Tottenham’s troubles this season to Kane’s turbulent summer.

While the England captain has struggled to find his stride, reports have circulated that the Spurs are on the lookout for a new striker.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is one of the players rumored to be on Tottenham’s radar.

Bowen’s name has lately surfaced, according to Tottenham source and Lilywhite Rose’s John Wenham, but a deal appears improbable at the time.

If West Ham decides to trade Bowen, Wenham believes the Hammers will demand “more than” the amount he was paid by Hull City.

Furthermore, Wenham stated that Tottenham and West Ham have never done business before and will never do so again.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Wenham explained, “West Ham spent £18 million ($24 million) on him and would clearly want a lot more to sell him.” “Tottenham and West Ham are not business partners. At the boardroom level, there is no love lost between the two clubs.

He went on to say, “I don’t see West Ham entertaining any proposals for Bowen from Tottenham; that one is a non-starter.”

“Tottenham may be interested in him, but some clubs aren’t keen in doing business. I’m going to rule that one out right now.”

“Even if West Ham indicated he was available, they would reject a Tottenham proposal. I just can’t see that one occurring, based on what I’ve heard from folks in the industry.”

Both Tottenham and West Ham have yet to react on Bowen’s possible transfer, in keeping with Wenham’s statement.

Bowen’s adaptability has lately been lauded by West Ham boss David Moyes, implying that the 24-year-old will remain in his squad.

“I always thought Jarrod Bowen was capable of playing in the No. 9 position, and I thought he’d be brilliant at it if given the chance,” Moyes told West Ham’s official website. “He also fills in in other roles for us, but he’s such a great kid to deal with. He’s delighted to play everywhere, he wants to play, and he’s been improving for us since we signed him.”

"He deserves all the praise he receives because he shown his versatility the other night, showing that he can play as a forward or as a wide player.